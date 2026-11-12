Signalled to stop, driver tries to run over cop, drags him on car bonnet in Palghar's Kalamboli

A 43-year-old police constable sustained a fracture to his right heel after a driver allegedly rammed his car into him during a vehicle-checking drive near D-Mart in Panvel's Kalamboli in the early hours of November 8. The car sped ahead even after the cop fell onto the bonnet, then swerved sharply to throw him off. (HT File Photo)

The driver allegedly continued driving even after the constable fell onto the bonnet, then swerved sharply to throw him off and attempted to run him over. The driver and his unidentified companion subsequently fled the spot.

The incident took place at 1 am at the junction opposite D-Mart, near Avida Hotel Road in Kalamboli Colony. The injured constable, Dilip Hiraman Bhoir, 43, is attached to Kalamboli police station.

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Sudden acceleration towards constable According to the FIR, Bhoir was conducting vehicle checking with his team when a white Maruti Swift car approached from the Kalamboli Colony side. When Bhoir signalled the driver to stop, the car halted. However, the driver did not step out of the vehicle. Instead, he suddenly accelerated towards the constable.

“The impact caused Bhoir to fall onto the bonnet of the car. However, rather than stopping, the driver allegedly continued driving at high speed and sharply swerved to the left in an attempt to dislodge him. Bhoir was thrown onto the road and sustained a fracture to his right heel,” said an investigating officer.

The FIR further states that the accused made another attempt to run the constable over before fleeing from the scene.