State makes NOC from co-owners of joint property mandatory for sale
MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has tightened land registration rules to prevent the sale of jointly held land without other co-owners’ knowledge or consent
MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has tightened land registration rules to prevent the sale of jointly held land without other co-owners’ knowledge or consent. Under the new procedure, sellers must submit co-owners’ consent or no-objection certificates (NOCs) to register sale deeds involving land recorded under a common property card or 7/12 extract.
A government circular issued by the state revenue department on October 19 now forbids sub-registrars to register sales deeds without the required documents. “The written consent of co-owners of jointly held properties must be obtained and made part of the document submitted for registration. If the written consent of the co-owners is not attached to the document, it will not be registered,” the circular states.
However, if a co-owner attaches a measurement map of their part of the property, consent from other co-owners will not be mandatory. “If a co-owner of land recorded in joint names in the 7/12 extract (property card) intends to sell their share, and the seller attaches a copy of the measurement map obtained from the land records department showing the portion to be sold, the sub-registrar shall register the document without insisting on the written consent or NOC of the other co-owners recorded in the 7/12 extract,” the circular says.
Section 44 of the Transfer of Property Act, 1882 permits a co-owner to transfer their own share without the consent of other co-owners, which has led to a rise in disputes and court petitions over the sale of jointly held land. The circular was brought out to solve the issue of the growing number of complaints and cases against registration offices for registering such transactions and causing hardship to affected parties. It aims to curb unauthorised transactions, protect ownership rights and prevent financial losses and land disputes.
“The revised procedure was intended to reduce litigation and prevent disputes among co-owners arising from land transactions conducted without their knowledge,” said a senior revenue official.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORFaisal Malik
Faisal Malik is a senior journalist with over two and a half decades of experience covering Maharashtra’s politics, governance and public policy with a deep understanding of the state’s political landscape. He is a Senior Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times and has been associated with its Mumbai edition for more than a decade. Based in Mumbai, Faisal currently covers three major political parties in Maharashtra — Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and NCP (Sharad Pawar). Over the years, he has extensively reported on major political developments, combining investigative insights with in-depth field reporting. His coverage has spanned a wide range of issues, from drought, farmer suicides, major development projects and grassroots challenges to major electoral battles, including three Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections — 2014, 2019 and 2024. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with ‘The Asian Age’ and ‘Dainik Bhaskar’. An avid tea enthusiast, he enjoys reading history, Urdu literature and classical poetry. When away from the newsroom, he writes Urdu poetry inspired by human emotions, life's experiences, meaningful reflections and relationships. An amateur photographer, Faisal is passionate about capturing moments that often go unnoticed by the naked eye.Read More
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