Thane bus molestation: School suspends CEO, Principal

Thane: After the parents continued the protest condemning the alleged molestation of eight children by a bus attendant during a school picnic, the management of the reputed international school in Thane suspended the services of the Principal and the CEO of the school on Thursday afternoon till an internal inquiry is completed. Parents protesting outside the school on Thursday regarding school picnic molestation case. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening on the school bus when the children were returning from an excursion to Kidzania, an indoor theme park in Ghatkopar. According to the complaint, the 27-year-old man from Adventure Education Tours made the children sit on his lap and touched their private parts while distributing the snack boxes. The children, who are taught how to identify good touch and bad touch, reported the abuse to their parents as soon as they alighted from the bus at 6 pm.

The Kapurbawadi police on Wednesday arrested a 27-year-old bus attendant of a third-party tour company for allegedly molesting six girls and two boys.

Hundreds of parents turned up in support of the parents of molested children on Thursday morning, forcing the police to go for heavy deployment outside the school. Parents stood outside the school entrance from 7.30 am to 1.30 pm, and none sent their children to the school until the principal’s termination.

Under pressure from the parents and local politicians like Jitendra Awhad and BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar, the school management terminated the services of the CEO Jayashree Kumar and Principal Sharmila Madivale till an internal inquiry into the incident was completed.

A parent said, “Almost 200 parents were there during the protest since morning 7.30 am. We conducted a silent protest without troubling anyone. Action has been taken against five people, including three teachers, the Principal and the CEO. Had the school authorities responded sensitively to the matter immediately yesterday, this situation wouldn’t have arisen. But unfortunately, they neglected such a serious issue and refused to take responsibility of the children during the picnic. But now we are satisfied with the action taken by the school, but we are still waiting for action against the travel and tour company, who are mainly responsible for the same. Hoping to get justice in the matter in the eyes of law.”

Students of all primary and secondary classes shunned the school on Thursday, apart from Class 10 students. Meanwhile, the case was noticed by several political leaders of Thane City. NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad tweeted about the incident saying, “Let us all stand with the parents of the students studying in CP Goenka school in Thane who are exposing the wrongdoing and arrogance of the management of the school. As a parent, think if it was your or my kid who was molested, and the Principal and CEO refused to accept and accused parents of speaking lies. Pervert mentality.”

BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar visited the school and demanded strict action. Several political party workers were present during the protest demanding strict action.

Meanwhile, the Thane police had sent a summons to the travel group head for questioning in the matter. Soon, the company head will be present for questioning.