THANE: A personal assistant of the Thane district collector drowned on Sunday morning at the Harihareshwar beach, where she had gone with eight colleagues for a picnic. Pallavi Sarode (37) was swept away by a strong wave and dashed against a rock. Thane collector’s PA drowns near Harihareshwar beach

Raigad superintendent of police Somnath Gharge said, “Sarode and colleagues had stepped into the water and didn’t realise the depth. They were waist-deep in the sea water when suddenly a huge wave swept her away. She was dashed against a rock and water went into her nose and mouth. There was a rescue team at the spot. They brought her out of the water and gave her CPR, but by then, it was too late.”

Sarode joined the services as a clerk in 2012 and was promoted to assistant revenue officer in 2024.

Collectorate officials remember her as a person with a smiling face, always ready to help and diligent at work. She is survived by her husband, in-laws, and a 13-year-old son.

Sources said that she had gone with eight other colleagues for a picnic at Shrivardhan and later visited Harihareshwar. After post-mortem, the mortal remains were brought to Thane.