Thane residents frustrated by TMC’s waste collection mismanagement

THANE: For the last three months, over 40,000 Thane residents from more than 230 residential buildings, including upmarket areas like Hiranandani Estate, Bramhand, Waghbil, Dongri Pada and Regency Heights in Ghodbunder, have been frustrated by the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) mismanagement of waste collection. Thane, India - July 24, 2024: On behalf of Thane Municipal Corporation as the Garbage in Hiranandani Estate area is not being picked up,garbage is seen in the Area , in Thane,in Mumbai, India, on, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. ( Praful Gangurde /HT Photo )

Routinely accosted by the sight and stench of uncollected garbage while stepping out for their walks or chores, residents said the situation had worsened after the rains set in. Some residents said they found themselves navigating through garbage scattered by street dogs. At some places on one side of the road, numerous garbage bags lay strewn about while on the other, potholes filled with rainwater created hazardous conditions for pedestrians and drivers.

“The garbage vans have been arriving only once a week or sometimes once in 15 days, resulting in an unbearable stink in the entire area. Then there are stray dogs that rummage through the garbage for food,” said Madhu Menon, resident of Hiranandani Estate that comprises around 180 residential buildings.

Menon added that when the garbage collectors were asked about the delay in collection, the reply was that the collection vehicle had broken down en route. “These vehicle malfunctions have become a recurring issue,” he said.

Another resident shared how schoolgoing children and senior citizens faced daily challenges in the Brahmand area. “When I accompany my six-year-old and 13-year-old to the school bus, we often have to wait near torn garbage bags scattered by dogs,” said Jayashree Salve. “The stench in the morning is nauseating. Senior citizens also experience similar discomfort when they step out during the day.”

With no remedy forthcoming despite their numerous complaints, residents sought assistance from MNS leader Ravi More after months of frustration. Following his discussion with garbage collectors and contractors, More said that the vehicles were poorly maintained, often breaking down before reaching their destinations, and alleged that some garbage collectors had not been paid by the contractors.

On Monday, residents and MNS party leaders in Thane met the municipal commissioner to discuss their ordeal. They threatened to collect and dump garbage in front of the TMC office gate if the issue was not resolved within a week. Residents said that prompt action followed and that night, all garbage was swiftly cleared from the streets of Hiranandani Estate and other residential complexes in Ghodbunder.

Refuting allegations that garbage collectors were not paid, deputy municipal commissioner Tushar Pawar said, “There are no payment issues. We have instructed trash collectors to ensure that garbage is collected regularly. Additionally, we have deployed additional vehicles for efficient waste collection. We have also urged societies to implement their own waste management systems to contribute towards maintaining cleanliness in the area.”

More said, “At our meeting, after we threatened to gather all the garbage and deposit it in front of the TMC office, the commissioner assured us that regular collection would resume within a week. The garbage vehicles arrived on Tuesday night and cleared all the waste from the entire area. We will wait to see whether this is just for a day or continues.”