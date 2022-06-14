To ensure women passengers’ safety, BEST will add ‘home reach’ option to its app

MUMBAI: Keeping women passengers’ safety in mind, the BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST)’s app-based bus service will have an added feature of ‘Home Reach’ to ensure passengers reach their residences safely. The feature will be available for those travelling by BEST premium/luxury buses.

The commuters will have to provide information in the app, including their home address and emergency contact numbers. In addition to this, they can also select a live location option. By doing so, the BEST control room will track their movement to ensure if they reached home safely.

A senior BEST official informed, that if they do not reach their destination in a stipulated time, the control room will call the passengers to check on their whereabouts. In case the passenger does not respond to the calls, their emergency contact number will be contacted by the control room. “This would be a useful feature to ensure safety for women, students, and senior citizens,” the official added.

Initially, the BEST will introduce 30 premium buses that will be aimed to target office-goers and will be operated in the business district locations, including Bandra- Kurla Complex (BKC) and South Mumbai.

The fares of the premium buses will be higher than the regular ones but this will be finalised by the operator along with the routes. By the end of 2022, as many as 100 luxury buses are expected to be introduced in the city.