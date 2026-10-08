Festive home loan offers: What should buyers check beyond the headline interest rate?

The applicable interest rate, processing fee, tenure, rate-reset terms and prepayment conditions can all affect that cost. Comparing these on the same loan amount and tenure can help you see whether an offer provides a genuine financial benefit.

If you are comparing home loan offers during this period, the more useful question is not simply which lender advertises the lowest rate. It is what the loan will actually cost you over the period you expect to repay it.

Navratri and the festive season are traditionally considered an auspicious time for major purchases, including a home. For buyers already planning to purchase property, this period can add to the sense of timing and intent.

Charges can affect the benefit of reducing your principal early

A floating rate can change your EMI, tenure or both when the rate resets

Adds to your borrowing cost outside the stated interest rate

The key is to compare these using the terms actually available to you, rather than the promotional headline alone.

Is the advertised home loan rate the rate you will pay? Not necessarily. Lenders generally advertise starting rates, while the rate applicable to an individual borrower can depend on factors such as credit profile, income, occupation, and loan amount.

Ask each lender for the rate applicable to your profile. Then compare those rates using the same loan amount and tenure.

A 0.25 percentage-point difference may seem small, but on a Rs. 50 lakh loan over 20 years, it can amount to several thousand rupees in additional interest. The scale of the difference depends on your loan amount and repayment period.

Bajaj Finance Home Loan interest rates start at 7.25%* p.a. for salaried borrowers, with rates for self-employed professionals starting at 7.70% p.a. That range is a useful comparison reference - not a guarantee of the rate you will receive.

How much can the processing fee change the comparison? The interest rate is only one part of the cost. A home loan processing fee is usually charged separately when the loan is sanctioned and may be calculated as a percentage of the loan amount.

Consider Rs. 50 lakh loan. If a lender charges a 4% processing fee, that is Rs. 2 lakh before GST. With GST at 18%, the total becomes Rs. 2,36,000. That means a lower interest rate does not automatically make an offer cheaper if it comes with substantially higher upfront charges. The right comparison is the combined cost of borrowing, not the interest rate in isolation.

When comparing offers, check:

The processing fee actually quoted to you;

GST and other applicable charges;

Any conditions attached to the fee; and

The net amount you receive after applicable deductions. Bajaj Finance, for example, charges a home loan processing fee of up to 4% of the loan amount, plus GST. The actual fee quoted to a borrower should be used when comparing offers rather than the maximum published figure.

What happens if your home loan rate changes later? For a floating-rate loan, the rate can change during the tenure. What matters for comparison is how the loan responds when the rate is reset.

Before choosing an offer, find out:

Which benchmark does the rate follow (repo rate, T-bill rate, or another external benchmark)?

How often is the rate reviewed?

Does the rate change affect your EMI, tenure, or both? For example, a rate increase that extends the repayment period may affect your total interest differently from one that increases your monthly EMI.

Bajaj Finance offers externally benchmarked floating-rate options, including repo-linked options, subject to applicable terms. An external benchmark provides a published reference for understanding how the interest rate can move when the benchmark changes.

You do not need to predict future rates to compare offers. You do need to understand the reset mechanism and how a change could affect your repayment plan.

Could prepayment change which home loan costs less? If you expect to use annual bonuses, maturity proceeds or surplus savings to reduce your loan, prepayment terms become part of the comparison.

Part-prepayment reduces the outstanding principal and can therefore reduce future interest. But any applicable charge on that prepayment reduces the benefit.

For example, if you plan to prepay Rs. 2 lakh in the third year, compare not only how much interest that prepayment could save but also whether the lender charges for making it.

At Bajaj Finance, individual borrowers with floating-rate loans for non-business purposes currently have Nil part-prepayment and foreclosure charges under the published terms. For floating-rate business-purpose loans and fixed-rate loans, the published terms provide a 2% charge on the part-prepaid amount for term loans.

The relevant terms depend on the loan category and rate type, so check the terms applicable to your loan before assuming that a prepayment will be charge-free.

How can you calculate the real cost of your home loan? The offer with the lowest headline rate is not automatically the offer with the lowest total borrowing cost. Here is a five-step comparison you can run for any two offers:

Keep the loan amount identical across both offers. Keep the tenure identical. Enter the applicable rate (for your profile) for each offer. Add the processing fee and other applicable charges for each. Adjust the comparison for your expected prepayments and their charges. How should your repayment plan affect the comparison? Three repayment profiles call for different comparison priorities:

If you plan to hold the loan for the full tenure, focus on the applicable rate, total interest over the full period, and cumulative cost including processing charges.

If you expect to make regular prepayments, give more weight to prepayment terms, since the rate at which your principal falls affects total interest more than the headline rate does.

If your monthly budget has limited EMI room, look closely at the reset mechanism. A rate increase that extends your tenure may be manageable; one that raises your EMI immediately may not be.

In every case, compare offers using the same loan amount and a realistic repayment plan.

So, should festive offers influence your home loan decision? A festive home loan offer is worth considering when the terms actually offered you work for your borrowing plan and compare favourably on total cost. Start with the applicable interest rate, add the relevant fees and charges, understand how the rate can reset, and account for any prepayments you expect to make.

Cost is important, but borrowing experience and flexibility can matter too. Bajaj Finance Home Loan offers eligible borrowers home loans of up to Rs. 15 crore* and tenures up to 32 years*. Interest rates begin at 7.25%* p.a. with approval within 48 hours* or sooner, in some cases. Check your eligibility and explore a Bajaj Finance Home Loan based on the terms applicable to you.

*Terms and conditions apply.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.