Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Toddler killed, grandmother injured as school bus runs over family in Girgaon

    The boy’s five-year-old cousin sister escaped with minor injuries to her leg; the bus driver, Sambhaji Vakhare, has been detained

    Published on: Jan 28, 2026 5:56 AM IST
    By Vinay Dalvi
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    MUMBAI: A one-year-old boy was killed and his 68-year-old grandmother was seriously injured after a school bus hit them while they were crossing a narrow street in Girgaon’s Khetwadi area on Tuesday afternoon. The boy’s five-year-old cousin sister, who was with them, escaped with minor injuries to her leg.

    Mumbai, India,Jan. 27: one-year-old Avir Vyas died after he came under a school bus at 10th and 11th Lane of Khetwadi, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. (HT Photo / Hindustan Times)
    Mumbai, India,Jan. 27: one-year-old Avir Vyas died after he came under a school bus at 10th and 11th Lane of Khetwadi, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. (HT Photo / Hindustan Times)

    The deceased was identified as Aveer Vyas. The accident occurred around 12.15 pm, police said, when Aveer’s grandmother, Chandrakala Vyas, took him along to pick up his cousin sister from her school bus stop at the Nirman Niketan Society in Khetwadi. The girl has not been identified by the police.

    After the girl got down from the school bus, Chandrakala, carrying Aveer in one arm and holding the girl’s hand, attempted to cross the road from the front of the stationary vehicle. At that moment, the bus driver, Sambhaji Vakhare, 46, allegedly started the vehicle, hitting all three.

    Aveer, who was in his grandmother’s arms, came under the front wheel of the bus and died on the spot. Chandrakala sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon, while the five-year-old girl suffered minor injuries.

    The bus driver, Vakhare, has been detained, and police said they are in the process of registering an offence against him.

    Aveer’s last rites were carried out at Chandanwadi Crematorium later on Tuesday. He had celebrated his first birthday in December, and it was a very happy time for the family, said Sanjay Sharma, a relative. The Vyases live at Shreepati Castle, a high-rise in Khetwadi.

    According to the police, Aveer did not usually accompany Chandrakala when she went to pick up her granddaughter. “On Tuesday, Aveer started crying and insisted that his grandmother take him along to pick up his cousin from the bus stop. She then took him along with her,” said a police officer.

    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Mumbai News/Toddler Killed, Grandmother Injured As School Bus Runs Over Family In Girgaon
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes