With BJP back in Maha, key infra projects likely to get boost
Mumbai: With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) back in the power, the administration is expected to expedite big-ticket infrastructure projects that were stuck owing to the rift between the state and central government over the last two years. The Shinde-Fadnavis government has already begun holding meetings related to the projects and started pushing the stalled projects, resulting in a couple of proposals getting the Centre’s nod.
Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis recently held a review meeting for the redevelopment of the much-delayed Dharavi Redevelopment Project spread over 106 hectares. The project was struck due to the non-transfer of 45 acres of Railways-owned land at Matunga, for which the state government paid ₹800 crore in March 2019.
Fadnavis assured the officials from the housing department that the new government will ensure that the land was transferred in the next few months. “We are preparing for the global tender for the project as the transfer is expected to gather pace now,” said a housing department official. Dharavi makeover project, aimed at redeveloping one of Asia’s biggest slums on prime land has been stuck for over two decades.
The bullet train, Metro line projects, new rail routes in various parts of the state and bulk drugs park in Raigad’s Dighi are among the key projects expected to gather pace under the Shinde-Fadnavis government.
“Not only the infrastructure projects but also the centrally sponsored schemes took a hit during the Thackeray government for various reasons. Besides the obvious tussle between the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi and the Narendra Modi government, the government faced a financial crunch because of the pandemic. Implementation of projects like Prime Minister Awas Yojana was ignored in the fight over political credit. On the other hand, the Centre gave secondary treatment to non-BJP governments, including Maharashtra, and it was evident during the Covid-19 pandemic. BJP-ruled states were given preference for disbursement of Covid-related aide,” said an officer requesting anonymity.
A senior official from Mantralaya said that the central government passed two key proposals in the last few days.
“Centre had threatened the state government to fold up Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC), which implements railway development projects during the Thackeray government, but it received ₹600 crore from the Railway ministry last week. Major rail projects were stuck for the want of money. Similarly, the ministry of housing and urban affairs has given nod recently to the Thane Metro line,” said an official from Mantralaya.
Another officer said that the infrastructure projects were hit during the Thackeray government tenure. “The car shed for Metro-3, earlier proposed to be built at Aarey, was shifted to Kanjurmarg, but the Thackeray government could not resolve the issues related to the land, leading to the delay and escalation of the cost. The Shinde-Fadnavis government’s decision to shift it back to Aarey will help push the project. The approval of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for the share after the escalation cost was awaited for more than a year. Similar administrative steps were awaited for other lines of the Metro, which now will fall in line,” he said.
A former Sena minister blamed the Centre for not responding to requests from the MVA government. “Maharashtra was given step-motherly treatment during our rule. We have given a long list of the pending projects to the Centre in the NITI Ayog meeting held in Mumbai in September last year but got no response after that. In the case of the Matunga land for Dharavi redevelopment, nine letters were sent to the Rail Land Development Authority of the Railway ministry between July 2019 and August 2021, but there was no response. It appeared that the BJP did not want the projects to be implemented as it would have given credit to us,” the minister said, seeking not to be named.
An official from the urban development department said that the state government did not release its share for the key railway projects like Wadsa-Gadchiroli and Ahmednagar-Beed-Parli. “The decision to release 50% share in phase manner for ₹4,805 crore Ahmednagar-Beed-Parli, which is significant for the Marathawada, was taken during the last cabinet meeting of the Thackeray government,” he said.
A former BJP minister said that in addition to the infrastructure projects, more than 40 centrally sponsored schemes will be implemented by the new government. He said that the Thackeray government deprived the people of Maharashtra of these schemes as it did not want BJP or Modi government to take the credit.
Edifice submits plan to manage debris from twin tower demolition
Edifice Engineering, the company entrusted with the demolition of Supertech twin towers in Noida's Sector 93A, on Thursday submitted a debris management plan to the Noida authority, outlining the way in which it will handle the waste resulting from the demolition of the 32 storeyed towers. The Supreme Court ordered demolition of the twin towers is scheduled for 2.30pm, August 21.
MLA Raja Bhaiya’s father placed under house arrest in Pratapgarh
PRAYAGRAJ: Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiyya's father Uday Pratap Singh, who was protesting at Kunda tehsil office in Pratapgarh against a temporary gate put up in the area by Muslims during Moharram, was put under house arrest by the district administration on Friday. A faction of traders started protesting in nearby markets, including Kunda Nagar area. The traders also raised slogans against the police after closing the markets.
3,000 TB patients in need of nutritional support: PMC
The Pune Municipal Corporation health department has identified 3,000 tuberculosis (TB) patients from the city limits and aims to provide them with nutritional support under the 'End TB by 2025' campaign of the central government. Symptoms of TB include cough (sometimes blood-tinged), weight loss, night sweats and fever. The Indian government has pledged to eradicate TB by 2025. Every year 0.5 million TB patients go undetected who become tools in spreading the diseases.
NGT slaps ₹100 crore interim compensation on Noida for polluting rivers
The National Green Tribunal on Wednesday fined the Noida authority ₹100 crore and the Delhi Jal Board ₹50 crore for discharging untreated water into drains that eventually meet the Yamuna and Ganga rivers. The Noida authority has also been asked to sign a pact with NTPC to utilise sewage discharged into the drains that meet the two rivers.
Man caught ‘shooting’ video of woman in shower found dead
A 21-year-old man was found dead at a house in Illahabas village, under Phase 2 police station, on Thursday evening. Two men have been arrested for alleged abetment to suicide in the case, police said. According to officials, the deceased individual was allegedly caught shooting a video of a 19-year-old woman while she was taking a shower on Thursday afternoon. They were produced in court and sent to judicial custody on Friday.
