New Delhi, The Narcotics Control Bureau has terminated a probationary officer from service after finding his conduct "unsatisfactory" and "unbecoming" of a government servant. NCB terminates probationary officer; CAT upholds decision

The federal anti-narcotics agency issued the termination order to 29-year-old Junior Intelligence Officer Vishal Kundara in March, less than three years after he joined the NCB in October 2023.

He was posted in Chennai and after observing his conduct, he was transferred to the Guwahati Zonal office of the agency and subsequently attached to the NCB field office in Dimapur, Nagaland.

The Guwahati Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal dismissed Kundara's plea, seeking to quash the NCB termination order and allow his reinstatement, in the last week of September, stating it to be "devoid of merit".

"...we are of the considered opinion that the impugned Termination Order dated 30.03.2026 was issued after due assessment of the Applicant's performance, conduct and overall suitability for Government service and is legal, valid and in accordance with the applicable rules," the CAT order, accessed by PTI, said.

Seeking the dismissal of Kundara's plea, the NCB had submitted case details before the tribunal.

The agency rejected Kundara's contention that he was terminated without conducting any departmental inquiry, saying, "The law is well settled that a probationer has no right to hold the post permanently and the employer is fully competent to assess his suitability during probation and discontinue services if found unsuitable."

The CAT order added that the termination order was not "punitive" or "stigmatic" in nature, as alleged by the officer, as no formal disciplinary proceedings, including issuance of charge sheet, examination of witnesses or cross-examination, were legally required.

"The competent authority had not found the applicant fit for confirmation and his case was under active consideration in view of persistent concerns regarding his conduct, discipline and performance," the CAT order said.

It added that there were "repeated" instances of misconduct and indiscipline by the said officer and it was observed by the NCB that despite repeated warnings, he failed to mend his ways.

The tribunal said the applicant "failed" to show improvement and continued indulging in activities unbecoming of a government servant after he was transferred to Guwahati from Chennai.

The order said the applicant "failed" to furnish any convincing explanation for corroborative material sufficient to display the concerns raised by the supervisory authorities pertaining to his "inappropriate conduct and procedural impropriety".

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