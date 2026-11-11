22-year-old wanted in Noida’s Naya Bans park murder case shot in police encounter, arrested

A 22-year-old man wanted in the killing of a 25-year-old man during a late-night brawl in Noida’s Naya Bans village was arrested after sustaining a bullet injury in an exchange of fire with police in Sector 3 on Wednesday, officials said. The arrest comes a day after police took a 17-year-old boy into custody in connection with the murder. Noida police arrested 22-year-old Aftab after he was shot in the leg in an exchange of fire in Sector 3 in connection with the Naya Bans murder case.

The suspect, identified as Aftab (22), alias Tussi, a resident of Naya Bans in Sector 15, was arrested after police allegedly retaliated when he opened fire at a team attempting to apprehend him. He sustained a bullet injury to one leg and was taken to hospital for treatment, officers said.

According to police, the Phase 1 police team received a tip-off that Aftab, wanted in the November 8-9 murder case, was at a public park in Sector 3 and was planning to flee. When the team reached the spot, they found his motorcycle parked outside the park.

Police said Aftab and an associate attempted to flee after spotting the approaching team. When officers tried to surround them, Aftab allegedly opened fire. The police team retaliated in self-defence, hitting him in the leg.

“Acting on a tip-off, a Phase 1 police team reached a public park in Sector 3, where Aftab, wanted in the Naya Bans murder case, was reportedly planning to flee. When the team approached him, he opened fire at the police. He sustained a bullet injury to one leg in retaliatory firing and was subsequently taken to hospital. Further legal proceedings are underway,” said Abhay Kumar Mishra, additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida).

An illegal .315-bore country-made pistol, one live cartridge and one empty cartridge were recovered from Aftab, while police also seized a Hero Splendor motorcycle (UP16EL2923), which they said was used in the crime. Three other criminal cases are also registered against him, police said.

A day earlier, on November 10, Phase 1 police had taken a 17-year-old boy into police protection in connection with the murder case of Amit.

Amit was at the park near his home with his friends Shivam, Yashpal, Akash and Vinod. The group was leaving the park on a scooter, which allegedly brushed against the foot of another young man who was celebrating his friend’s birthday at the park with his associates. This led to an argument between the two groups, which soon escalated into a fight. During the fight, Amit and Shivam sustained serious head injuries, police said.

Their friends rushed them to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Amit dead. Shivam was referred to another hospital for further treatment and is now out of danger, police said.

Police said the two groups knew each other and there was no prior enmity between them. Both groups were residents of Naya Bans village.

An FIR under sections 103(1) (murder) and 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Phase 1 police station. Police said further investigation is underway and efforts are underway to trace the third suspect in the case.