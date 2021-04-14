IND USA
57 more patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of overall recoveries to 26,315.
57 more patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of overall recoveries to 26,315. In picture - Health worker registers people for Covid-19 test at Sector 30 District Hospital in Noida.(HT Photo)
Covid-19: Noida sees record single-day spike of 483 new cases, active caseload crosses 2,000-mark

PTI | | Posted by Srivatsan K C
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 10:59 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday recorded its highest single-day spike of 483 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the district's overall infection tally to 28,439, official data showed.

The active caseload also crossed the 2,000-mark to reach 2,027, according to the figures released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Fifty-seven more patients were discharged from hospitals during this period, taking the number of overall recoveries to 26,315 in the district, the fifth-highest in the state, it showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded a death toll of 97, with a mortality rate of 0.34 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 92.53 per cent on Tuesday, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh reached 1,11,835 from 95,980 on Tuesday, while the overall recoveries climbed to 6,22,810 and the death toll to 9,376 on Wednesday, the data showed.

