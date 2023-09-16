Death toll in Greater Noida service lift mishap climbs to 8

The death toll in the Greater Noida lift mishap climbed to eight after four of the five injured workers succumbed to injuries at District Hospital in Sector 30, Noida on Saturday morning, officials said. The incident took place around 8.30am at the construction site of Amrapali Dream Valley Society (Phase-2) (HT Photo)

On Friday, four daily wagers were killed, and at least five others were critically injured after a service lift malfunctioned and collapsed at the construction site of a high-rise building in Greater Noida West on Friday morning. The five injured were put on ventilator support at the hospital.

The incident took place around 8.30am on Friday at the construction site of Amrapali Dream Valley Society (Phase-2) in Techzone-4.

“Around 6 am on Saturday, four of the five construction workers admitted at the hospital for treatment passed away. The fatalities are extremely unfortunate, and compensation will be ensured to their families,” said Manish Verma, district magistrate (DM), Gautam Budh Nagar.

On Friday, the police booked nine people in connection with the incident, including officials of NBCC, the construction company and the lift company, among others. Sixteen people are being questioned in the matter, though no arrest has been made so far, police said.

Also Read: Lift mishap: ‘We watched lift free fall from 14th floor even as screams rent the air’, say eyewitnesses

The much-stalled project is being constructed and developed by NBCC India. There are around 2,000 construction workers employed at the site, police said.

Verma, who visited the site and the hospital, said compensation would be provided to the victims and assured strict action against the culprits.

Greater Noida Authority chief executive officer NG Ravi Kumar also visited the site and directed officials to carry out inspections and surveys of all construction sites in Greater Noida.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON