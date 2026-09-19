Discom starts 15-day consumer outreach drive in Greater Noida

GREATER NOIDA:Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) has launched a 15-day consumer outreach drive in Greater Noida to engage with residents,promote digital electricity services and recognise consumers who regularly pay their bills on time, officials said on Friday. The campaign began on Thursday with a meeting between NPCL officials and representatives of 46 RWA’s.

The campaign began on Thursday with a meeting between NPCL officials and representatives of 46 RWA’s, from areas including Beta-1, Sigma-2, Omicron-1 and 2, Chi-4, XU-2, Gamma-2 and Delta-1, 2 and 3.

Residents raised concerns related to power supply, infrastructure and consumer services.

NPCL head of distribution operations Subodh Tyagi and head-commercial Praveen Goayl discussed the issues with the representatives, officials said.

NPCL said the campaign is based on three themes - dialogue, solution and recognition - and will focus on direct interaction with consumers and resolving service-related concerns.

The company will also promote digital services such as WhatsApp support, online bill payment and digital applications for new electricity connections. The aim is to reduce the need for consumers to visit NPCL offices for routine services, officials added.

NPCL said consumers who regularly pay their electricity bills on time will be eligible for gift vouchers worth ₹1,000 to ₹2,000.

However, RWA representatives said the success of the campaign would depend on resolution of long-pending problems.

“RWA representatives raised several long-pending issues, including open electrical panels, inadequate street lighting, delays in fault restoration, problems with customer-care response and lack of advance information about planned outages,” said Devendra Tiger, president of Federation of Residents Welfare Association (FORWA, Greater Noida).

Tiger said representatives had also sought an action-taken report on issues raised during a meeting in February 2026. They also raised concerns about cables being left above ground after repair work and roads or footpaths not being restored properly following excavation.

Representatives also sought clearer and uniform procedures for meter installation in new houses and advance information about planned power cuts.

NPCL spokesperson Manoj Jha said the initiative was intended to make engagement between the company and consumers more direct.

“For us, consumer service goes beyond supplying electricity. It is about building trust through meaningful communication and being responsive to consumer needs. The campaign is an effort to strengthen this bond by bringing our teams closer to consumers, listening to their concerns and working towards faster and more effective solutions,” Jha said.

The drive will combine consumer interactions, digital-service awareness and recognition of timely bill payments, according to NPCL.