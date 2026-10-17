Ghaziabad: GDA plans elevated corridor on GT Road to ease traffic congestion

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has planned an additional elevated corridor from the New Bus Adda metro station to the Ghanta Ghar crossing on the Grand Trunk (GT) Road.The corridor will be connected to another planned corridor from Ghanta Ghar to Bhatia Morh, officials said. GDA officials recently inspected the site and decided to connect the two corridors to ease traffic congestion along the GT Road stretch. (Sakib Ali/HT)

GDA officials recently inspected the site and decided to connect the two corridors to ease traffic congestion along the GT Road stretch. The road connects Ghaziabad to Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahr and Aligarh and provides access to National Highway 9 and the Delhi Meerut Expressway near Lal Kuan.

“GT Road faces heavy traffic congestion. We have planned an additional elevated corridor from near the metro station to Ghanta Ghar crossing. The existing two-lane Thakurdwara flyover will also be widened to four lanes. The two four-lane corridors will be connected, allowing commuters to cross the congested stretch without interruption,” said GDA secretary Vivek Mishra.

Officials said the two corridors will have a combined length of around 3.5 km and an estimated cost of ₹400 crore. The GT Road stretch in Ghaziabad is a four-lane road at ground level.

“The project will be funded through the Centre’s Urban Challenge Fund, GDA’s own resources and loans.We will now prepare a detailed project report (DPR). Once the project is finalised, it will take around three years to get complete,” Mishra added.

On August 21, the GDA board cleared a funding proposal for the elevated corridor from Ghanta Ghar to Bhatia Morh at an estimated cost of ₹200.23 crore.

Officials said once completed, the elevated corridors are expected to help long-distance commuters bypass traffic congestion on the stretch.