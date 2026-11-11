Ghaziabad men assault two diners after they object to crackers in Raj Nagar Extension

Ghaziabad police have registered a case against a group of men accused of assaulting two people having dinner in the outdoor seating area of a restaurant in Raj Nagar Extension in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad after they objected to crackers being burst nearby late Monday night, officials said on Wednesday. Two men were allegedly thrashed after objecting to crackers being burst near a restaurant in Raj Nagar Extension; police have registered an FIR.

A video of the incident, purportedly showing 8-10 men thrashing the two, has also surfaced on social media. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

“The video of the incident went viral, and the complainant also reached the police on Tuesday. Upon complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspects, with two men named and others as unidentified,” assistant commissioner of police (ACP) for the Nandgram circle Ziauddin Ahmad told HT.

Complainant Suraj Pal (35) and his friend Navneet Kumar (34) were having dinner. “The incident happened when a group of people arrived in a car and started bursting crackers. The two objected, and the suspects thrashed them in return,” ACP Ahmad added.

According to the complaint, the group held a pistol to Kumar’s head and beat the two men. “They also issued threats. During the incident, I also lost a gold chain, which broke and fell somewhere. I fear that the suspects may carry out such an incident in the future too,” the FIR said.

The police registered an FIR, seen by HT, under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(3) (aggravated criminal intimidation) and 324(4) (mischief causing loss or damage) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Nandgram police station. The police said they have formed teams to trace the suspects.

“We have come to know about the names of two suspects, and a search is on to trace them. Police teams have been roped in, and CCTV footage is also being examined to identify others. The two injured were helped by locals to get medical treatment. They are stable,” ACP Ahmad said.