Gr Noida authority to hire agency for pollution control

GREATER NOIDA: Greater Noida authority is set to hire a project management unit to strengthen pollution control in urban and industrial areas.

According to officials, the consultant will deploy eight full-time experts to strengthen the authority’s existing pollution-monitoring mechanisms in line with guidelines of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

“The team will also monitor the implementation of pollution-control action plans and compliance with statutory requirements. The CAQM’s action plan for Greater Noida has recommended scientific management of road dust, mechanised sweeping, timely repair and redevelopment of roads, dust-suppression measures, restoration of utilities and maintenance of paved shoulders,” said Ravi Kumat NG chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

The plan also calls for monthly workshops on road-dust control and effective implementation of road redevelopment projects. Other measures include scientific removal of legacy dust, proper sweeping practices, use of water sprinklers and anti-smog guns for dust suppression, and GPS-based reporting and monitoring, an official said.

As per the tender report, the consultant’s air-quality expert will be required to have at least six years of experience in government scheme implementation, environmental studies, climate change and sustainability, and pollution control.

The team should be in place within a month of signing the agreement. The contract will be for two years and can be extended by another two years based on satisfactory performance.

The last date for submitting bids is October 14, said officials.

Meanwhile, Noida recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 268 on Monday, Ghaziabad’s AQI was logged at 235, while Greater Noida’s was recorded at 150, as per Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) daily bulletin.