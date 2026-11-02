Greater Noida: Buddh Int’l Circuit hosts fourth round of Indian Racing Festival

Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Sunday said the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) hosted Round 4 of the Indian Racing Festival (IRF) 2026 from October 31 to November 1. Alongside the F4 championship, the Buddh International Circuit is also hosting Rounds 2 of the Indian Racing League (IRL). (HT Archive)

The previous three rounds were held in Chennai from October 21 to 23. The fifth round is scheduled from November 28 and 29 before the finale in Navi Mumbai in first week of December.

Describing the event as the return of competitive motorsport to Greater Noida, officials said, the festival featured the F4 Indian Championship, an entry-level professional single-seater racing series that provides young drivers a pathway to higher categories, including Formula 3, Formula 2 and eventually Formula 1.

“The championship was part of the FIA’s single-seater development pathway and aims to provide emerging Indian and international talent with a platform to progress in motorsport,” said a Yeida official aware of the development.

Alongside the F4 championship, the Buddh International Circuit is also hosting Rounds 2 of the Indian Racing League (IRL). The franchise-based, gender-neutral series features mixed-gender driver line-ups representing different cities, bringing together Indian and international racers, officials said.

The festival will conclude in Navi Mumbai on December 5 and 6 with the finale set to be organised at the Navi Mumbai Street Circuit near Palm Beach Road, where a 3.69-km dedicated track will host a night race under floodlights, officials said.

The BIC, located within Jaypee Sports City in the Yamuna Expressway area, has previously hosted Formula One Grands Prix in 2011, 2012 and 2013, as well as the MotoGP Bharat event in September 2023. The circuit has remained largely inactive since the MotoGP event, said officials.

Notably, its revival comes amid a major ownership transition involving its developer, Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL). In March 2026, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved Adani Enterprises’ ₹14,535-crore resolution plan for JAL under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, said officials.