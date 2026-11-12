Greater Noida West residents cheer Centre’s Metro extension approval

NOIDA: Residents of Noida and Greater Noida West welcomed the Centre’s approval of a Metro extension, saying it will improve public transport in an area with limited connectivity. The corridor will extend the Aqua Line from Noida Sector 51 to Greater Noida West Sector 4, bringing metro access closer to residential, commercial, hospitals, and other key areas. (HT Archive)

The corridor will extend the Aqua Line from Noida Sector 51 to Greater Noida West Sector 4, bringing metro access closer to residential, commercial, hospitals, and other key areas.

The project has changed since it was first proposed. The original plan envisaged an 18-km corridor from Sector 61 on Delhi Metro’s Blue Line to Knowledge Park V in Greater Noida. The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) later revise its DPR after a proposal of Ghaziabad-Jewar RRTC through Gaur Chowk.

“We have been waiting for this metro project for ten years, since we shifted into our newly-built housing complexes. The state government, realtors and industrial bodies had assured us of a metro connectivity, but despite repeated demands, the project did not move forward. We are relieved by this approval,” said Sarika Jha, a resident of Sector 2, Greater Noida West.