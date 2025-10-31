Integrated traffic management system under trial run, likely roll out in November

The integrated traffic management system (ITMS) in Ghaziabad is under the trial phase and likely to be rolled out for operations in November, Ghaziabad municipal corporation officials said on Thursday. Installed at 41 major intersections and roads, the newly developed ITMS aims to optimise traffic management, including traffic control and traffic enforcement, besides flagging violations such as related to red-light, no-helmet, and triple-riding, among others. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The ITMS has an artificial intelligence-based system with data storage on cloud and connected through an optical fibre network, they added.

Installed at 41 major intersections and roads, the newly developed ITMS aims to optimise traffic management, including traffic control and traffic enforcement, besides flagging violations such as related to red-light, no-helmet, and triple-riding, among others.

“The system is currently under a trial phase which will continue for about a month, and the ITMS is likely to get rolled out in November. The project involves a cost of ₹53 crore and will be managed by the Ghaziabad traffic police. The control centre has come up at the headquarters of the corporation in Navyug Market,” said the corporation’s chief engineer NK Chaudhary.

Some of the key intersections to be covered as part of the ITMS project include the CISF Road, UP-Gate, Kala Patthar, and SRS Cinema intersection in Indirapuram, Raj Nagar Extension, Ghookhna on Delhi-Meerut Road, near the air force station at Hindon, Siddharth Vihar, Vivekanand Nagar, Saur Urja Marg in Sahibabad, and near Sahibabad railway station, among others.

Officials said the ITMS will also act as a surveillance system, and apart from aiding enforcement against traffic violators, it will also help nab criminals, as the police will be able to detect faces with the help of high-resolution cameras.

“At present, we are conducting an average of about 1,500-2,000 challans a day. Once the ITMS gets rolled out, we will be able to cater to about 4,000-5,000 challans per day. A team of 15 personnel headed by a traffic inspector will be deputed to oversee the ITMS operations and challans,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Sacchidanand.

Traffic police officials said they will get live feeds and pictures of violations at the designated intersections

“From these feeds, our team will check the nature of violations and will issue challans based on the registration number of the vehicles that are displayed by the automatic number plate readers installed as part of the ITMS,” Sacchidanand added.