New industrial plot allotment policy in works for Gautam Budh Nagar

The Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) are working on a new industrial plot allotment policy to replace the old e-bidding system, officials said on Sunday. Under the upcoming scheme, the authorities will allocate plots using an “objective methodology” and interviews with company officials. The authorities are working on a new system that considers objective criteria, financial conditions, profiles, and interviews for plot allocation. (Representative Image)

Previously, in April 2022, the three authorities had adopted e-bidding to allocate industrial plots, allowing applicants to secure plots by offering the highest price. This replaced the previous method, which relied on interviews and evaluations of a company’s profile.

However, on September 6, 2023, the Uttar Pradesh government instructed the authorities to discontinue competitive bidding for industrial plots, citing concerns that the current system hinders the goal of providing plots more easily for new ventures.

The Greater Noida authority has prepared a draft of the new policy, which was discussed during a meeting chaired by Manoj Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary and chairman of Noida and Greater Noida.

“We have discussed the terms and conditions with officials of three industrial bodies and now we will send a draft for further progress on this. The UP industrial and infrastructure department will finalize and announce the scheme, but it will take time,” said Lokesh M chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

According to officials, industrial unit associations and investors have been demanding the discontinuation of the e-bidding system, as it disadvantages entrepreneurs seeking to establish innovative businesses on a limited budget.

The Yeida had in its board meeting held on September 12 discussed the new allotment policy and also sent a draft of the same to the UP government.

“As of now the officials of the three authorities and the state government are having deliberations on the new policy. Once finalized it will be implemented,” said Arun Vir Singh CEO of the Yeida.

