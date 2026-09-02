NGT defers Greater Noida groundwater extraction case to October 30

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) deferred the final hearing in a case involving alleged illegal groundwater extraction by 22 real estate projects in Greater Noida and Greater Noida West, fixing October 30 as the next date of hearing after allowing an adjournment sought by the applicant’s counsel. The case was originally filed by Prasoon Pant, who alleged that real estate developers in the region were drawing groundwater without authorisation. (HT Archive)

The matter, which the tribunal noted was already “at the final stage of hearing”, was taken up by a bench comprising NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Afroz Ahmad. The adjournment was granted subject to the applicant’s counsel paying ₹5,000 to the NGT Bar Association within a week, according to the August 7 order.

The case was originally filed by Prasoon Pant, who alleged that real estate developers in the region were drawing groundwater without authorisation.

The proceedings come amid an ongoing probe by the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), which had informed the tribunal in January that it would initiate action in accordance with law against projects where violations were established. The board had also sought verification from the Noida and Greater Noida authorities on the sources of water being used by the projects.

At the time, the UPPCB had told the tribunal that it had received responses from only 10 of the 22 projects identified in the matter, while the remaining 12 had not responded. The board had sought details to ascertain whether the projects were relying on treated sewage water or extracting groundwater.

The Greater Noida authority was also permitted to file an updated status report during the January hearing, while the applicant sought time to verify submissions made by the authorities. The matter was thereafter listed for final hearing.

However, at the August 7 hearing, an adjournment was sought through a communication sent on behalf of Rahul Chaudhary, who has represented Pant as counsel in the proceedings. The tribunal’s order noted that the communication did not specify whether the request was on behalf of the applicant or a respondent. The respondents opposed the plea, stating they had been waiting for their turn since morning and had not been informed about the adjournment request.

“A communication has been sent on behalf of Rahul Chaudhary seeking adjournment at 10:51am today. The said communication even does not state on behalf of counsel for which applicant or respondent such a request has been made. The adjournment has been vehemently opposed by learned counsel for the respondents by submitting that they are waiting for their turn since morning and they were not even informed about it,” the order stated.

A proxy counsel later appeared and clarified that the request pertained to the applicant’s counsel, following which the bench allowed the adjournment but imposed the cost.

The case centres on allegations of illegal groundwater extraction by builders in Greater Noida and Greater Noida West. Previous hearings have focused on verifying the water sources used by the projects and possible action, including environmental compensation, against those found in violation. The matter will now be heard on October 30, 2026.