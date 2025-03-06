Noida authority forms committee to deal with Sports City cases

The Noida authority on Wednesday said it has formed a four-member committee to deal with the Allahabad high court orders pertaining to housing land allotment to realtors in the Sports City project. The order affects two Sports City projects in Sector 150 (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The authority said the need for separate committee was felt as the Allahabad high court had issued multiple orders on February 24, 2025, pertaining to three Sports City land allotments, which were made between 2011 and 2014.

The committee has been told to take requisite compliances as per the directions of the Allahabad high court orders. There are at least a dozen orders from the Allahabad high court related with different housing projects that fall under the Sports City scheme. In some orders, the high court has ordered a probe by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation, while in others, it has directed that the Noida authority recover the financial dues from realtors.

The high court orders pertain to Sports City projects in sectors 78, 79, and 101, where Xanadu Estate was the lead developer, and two Sports City projects in Sector 150, developed by Logix Infra Developers and Lotus Greens Constructions.

The committee is headed by the authority’s additional chief executive officer Satish Pal has three other members, including chief legal advisor RP Gupta, chief finance controller Swatantra Kumar, and chief architect and town planner Ishtiyaq Ahmed.

“The committee has the mandate to study the court orders and pursue these cases as per the law,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

“The committee is likely to prepare a data sheet of realtors who owe dues to the Noida authority as per the latest calculations. Subsequently, the committee will issue notices to realtors asking them to make payments in order to become eligible to get occupancy certificate for the ready towers,” said another Noida authority official, asking not to be named.

Also, the authority has directed the lead developers not to transfer their companies or sell the housing plots to new developers before they develop the sports facilities on 70% of the housing land. And the authority has also continued the ban on sale of apartments for the realtors as they have not developed the sports facilities.

There are at least 50,000 homebuyers in these housing projects who have been waiting for flats for more than a decade.

“We hope that after the recent high court orders, the state government and the Noida authority will take the required measures to deliver justice to thousands of homebuyers, who wait for registry and possession of their apartments,” said Manmeet Singh, a homebuyer.

The Noida authority on Wednesday said that it has issued notices to all realtors under the Sports City scheme, to pay their land dues, penalties on defaulted amount, and hiked 64.7% component against their respective projects within the next one month. Failure in this regard would invite action as per the Allahabad High court orders.