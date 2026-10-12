Noida: Government officials are reaching out to residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) and apartment owners’ associations (AOAs) in Noida to encourage wider adoption of the Centre’s PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana in housing societies and highrise buildings. Noida ropes in RWAs, AOAs to push rooftop solar scheme in housing societies (Photo for representational purposes only) (Gemini-generated photo)

Notably, 4,010 households in Gautam Budh Nagar having installed rooftop solar systems under the scheme.

The district has received 5,822 applications to get the rooftop systems installed so far, including 5,783 from residential consumers. Vendors have been selected in 5,368 cases, while 4,010 installations have been completed, according to officials.

Nikhlesh Rajan, Deputy Registrar of Firms, Societies, and Chits in Ghaziabad, also handles GB Nagar, has appealed to office-bearers of registered RWAs and AOAs in Gautam Budh Nagar to publicise the scheme among residents.

“Resident associations can play an important role in taking information about the scheme to households and helping residents understand the process of adopting rooftop solar,” the official said in a statement.

Under the initiative, departmental staff and authorised vendors will conduct awareness activities in residential sectors and societies using canopies and pamphlets. The campaign will be free of charge, and association representatives have been asked to facilitate the activities without collecting any fee from residents.

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Of the 4,010 completed installations, 3,861 have undergone inspection and 3,621 have received final approval. Central financial assistance has been transferred to the bank accounts of 3,555 beneficiaries, officials said.

Lavesh Kumar Sisodia, in-charge project officer at the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) in Gautam Budh Nagar, said the district had received 5,822 applications, of which 5,783 were from residential consumers.

“The application figures show that there is interest among households, and the focus now is on helping more eligible consumers move from registration to installation and complete the approval process,” he said.

The scheme provides central financial assistance to eligible households installing rooftop solar systems. Benefits depend on the applicable scheme provisions, system capacity and electricity generated.

How to apply Residents can register on the official PM Surya Ghar portal by selecting the state as Uttar Pradesh, their electricity distribution company and then fill their consumer account number. After submitting an application and obtaining feasibility approval, they can install the system through a registered vendor.

The process includes installation of a net meter and inspection by the distribution company. Eligible beneficiaries receive the subsidy directly in their bank accounts after completing the prescribed formalities.

Applicants should check the official portal for current eligibility conditions and documentation requirements.

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“We have also been encouraging our members to promote awareness about the scheme. Last year, a meeting of RWAs was held in the presence of the district magistrate, with vendors also participating,” said KK Jain, general secretary of FONRWA.

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