GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority has warned of strict action against anyone found burning waste, stating the practice contributes to air pollution, said officials on Wednesday. Residents can report waste burning to the authority’s call centre number (0120-2336046/47/48 /49) . Complaints can also be submitted through the authority’s Mitra App. (HT Archive) more

Residents can report waste burning to the authority’s call centre number (0120-2336046/47/48 /49). Complaints can also be submitted through the authority’s Mitra App.

“We have released these numbers to help curb waste burning. Citizens can help us tackle the problem, and the authority will impose a heavy penalty on anyone caught burning waste,” said Vijay Rawal, deputy general manager of Greater Noida authority in a press statement.

The authority has also stepped up measures to control dust pollution. On the directions of CEO Balkar Singh, horticulture teams are washing trees in Greater Noida and Greater Noida West with treated water from sewage treatment plants (STPs), said officials.

In-charge deputy director of the horticulture department, Gyanendra Yadav, said, “At least 30 tankers have been deployed across the two areas. Washing the trees removes dust from their leaves. The water dripping onto the ground also increases moisture and helps reduce dust.”

The project department of the authority and other departments concerned, including the health department, are also taking measures to prevent pollution, said officials.

The authority said 216 anti-smog guns have been installed at construction sites, while eight more are being used at other public places. Fourteen mechanical sweeping machines have also been deployed.Treated STP water is being used for these measures, said officials.