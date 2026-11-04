Sector 137 society: Noida admin seeks update on recovery of fines over untreated sewage discharge

NOIDA: The Noida authority has sought details from the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) about the recovered amount of fines imposed on a Sector 137-located housing society over an alleged untreated sewage discharge into a drain. The finding prompted a proposal for ₹7.10 lakh as environmental compensation in addition to an earlier penalty of ₹34.08 lakh imposed against the society’s developer. (HT Archive)

The step came days after an inspection (on October 10) by the Authority’s environmental cell flagged untreated wastewater from the Paramount Floraville society’s sewage treatment plant (STP) being discharged into drain and causing environmental pollution.

The finding prompted a proposal for ₹7.10 lakh as environmental compensation in addition to an earlier penalty of ₹34.08 lakh imposed against the society’s developer for allegedly directly discharging sewage into a drain.

In a letter, dated October 30 and seen by HT, addressed to regional officer of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), Noida authority’s senior manager (water-II) has sought details of the recovery made against the total fine ( ₹41.18 lakh).

The letter also cites previous correspondence from UPPCB, dated December 30, 2024, and the Noida authority’s water department, on August 20, 2025, over the matter.

“As of now, the letter has not been received by the UPPCB’s Noida regional office. Once it is received, we will forward it to the department’s headquarters in Lucknow for further action. The matter will be taken up at our end after the communication is formally received,” said Kishan Singh, assistant engineer, UPPCB, Noida.