Two women workers killed in Kasna hit-and-run; driver arrested

Two women returning home from work were run over by a truck while crossing the road in Greater Noida’s Kasna on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday. The SHO said the truck driver fled the spot, leaving the two women bleeding on the spot. (Unsplash)

Police later arrested the truck driver and impounded his vehicle.

The deceased women have been identified by the police as Manisha, 45, and her distant relative Vimlesh, 43. Both were natives of Badaun and residents of a village near the Kasna Industrial Area where they worked at a factory.

“On Tuesday, around 8 pm, both were returning home on foot when a truck hit them while they were crossing the road. They both sustained severe injuries,” said Pankaj Sharma, station house officer (SHO), Kasna.

The SHO said the truck driver fled the spot, leaving the two women bleeding on the spot.

Passersby alerted the police via the 112 emergency helpline. A team rushed to the spot and transported the victims to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

Police later said they tracked the truck to a spot a few kilometres away and arrested the driver on Wednesday morning.

“The truck driver, aged around 25, has been identified as a resident of Haryana. He was booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rash driving and causing death by negligence,” Sharma added.