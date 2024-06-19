Unidentified male body found in canal in Greater Noida’s Dankaur

The body of an unidentified man was found floating in a canal in Dankaur area of Greater Noida on Tuesday morning, senior police officers said, adding that efforts are on to identify it. On Tuesday, around 10.15am, police received information on emergency helpline 112, that a body was spotted in a canal near Bhatta Parsaul village under the jurisdiction of Dankaur police station. (Representational Image only)

“On Tuesday, around 10.15am, police received information on emergency helpline 112, that a body was spotted in a canal near Bhatta Parsaul village under the jurisdiction of Dankaur police station,” Munendra Singh, station house officer, Dankaur, said.

“On getting information, a team from Dankaur police station rushed to the spot and retrieved the body with the help of divers,” said Singh, adding that the man appeared to be aged around 40 to 45 years. and was wearing a short pants and a T-shirt.

Singh said, “No documents were recovered from the body. After a preliminary investigation, the body was sent for a post-mortem examination.”

“The body was totally decomposed and is suspected to be at least three to five days old. No injury marks were spotted on the body as it was highly decomposed,” said Singh, adding that the cause of death would be ascertained only after getting an autopsy report.

Information about the body has been circulated to all the police stations in the district to identify the deceased. No case has been registered, and further investigations are underway, said police.