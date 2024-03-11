Work on two more underpasses on Noida-Greater Noida e-way to begin soon

The Noida authority is likely to start work at two new underpasses on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, officials said, adding that the authority has approved ₹131 crore for the underpass that will be built 16km from Zero Point, that is at Mahamaya flyover near Noida-Delhi border, and ₹106 crore for the underpass proposed to come up 6.1km from Zero Point. These were five smaller underpasses on this expressway, but they could not handle the increased traffic load. (HT Archive)

“We have got the estimates of these two underpasses approved. Now the Noida authority will issue tenders and select a contractor for building these underpasses,” said chief executive officer (Noida authority) Lokesh M.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Once built, these underpasses will offer ease to commuters and also smoothen commuting on the Noida-Greater Expressway,” he said.

The survey by the Noida authority, in 2014, and later in 2019, had suggested that there should be five more underpasses on the expressway to decongest this high-speed link.

Around 100,000 commuters use the link every day, as it is also connected to the 165km Yamuna Expressway.

To be sure, residential, commercial, industrial and mixed-land use areas are located along the 25km Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. And the motorists from sectors 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 131, 133, 134, 135, 168, 150 and 151, including dozens of villages, have to cross over to the other side of Expressway towards Sector 44, 96, 97, 99, 137, and 144 etc.

These were five smaller underpasses on this expressway, but they could not handle the increased traffic load.

As a result, the Noida authority in 2014 planned five more underpasses. Of these, the authority has built and opened three underpasses in sectors 96, 137, and 152.

“We aim to start work on these two underpasses in the next two to three months. After an estimate and detailed project report is approved, the tender is issued to finalise the contractor,” said Sanjay Kumar Khatri, additional chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

“We have decided to use a different technique to build these underpasses so that the traffic remains unaffected during construction. We will make a ditch under the e-way, build walls and roof above it in small portions,” said deputy general manager (Noida authority) Vijay Rawal.

Once the two underpasses are built, there will be a total of 10 underpasses on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, said officials.