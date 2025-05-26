Search Search
Monday, May 26, 2025
Yeida frees 27 hectares near Noida airport

ByVinod Rajput
May 26, 2025 05:38 AM IST

GREATER NOIDA: Yeida freed 27 hectares near Noida airport worth ₹406 crore, taking action against illegal projects and forming teams for regular monitoring.

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has freed 27 hectares in four villages near the Noida International Airport project site, officials said on Sunday.

The action came as some developers were found constructing illegal housing projects on the land meant for planned development in the catchment zone of Noida International greenfield airport along the Yamuna Expressway. (Sunil Ghosh/HT archives)
The cost of the freed land is estimated to be worth 406 crore, they added.

“We have taken strict action against those found building illegal projects in villages located around Noida airport. We have also formed dedicated four teams, which will carry out regular visits, stationed at the site, and also carry out regular demolition drives under the supervision of senior officials,” said Yeida’s chief executive officer Arun Vir Singh.

The action came as some developers were found constructing illegal housing projects on the land meant for planned development in the catchment zone of Noida International greenfield airport along the Yamuna Expressway.

Yeida said that its land department teams demolished the illegal housing projects in villages including Tappal, Simrothi, and Haivalpur.

