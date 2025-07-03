Yeida launches plot scheme for schools, colleges, universities

Noida The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has launched a new institutional plot scheme offering land to set up schools, colleges and universities, officials said on Wednesday. Officials said the scheme is intended at boosting educational infrastructure in the Yeida area, lying near the upcoming Noida International Airport, and is expected to emerge as a major institutional hub in the region. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photos)

These institutes are to be developed in Yeida area and applications for their construction can be made to the authority till 5pm, July 31, they added.

According to Yeida, the scheme that opened on Monday includes 15 institutional plots of varying sizes. Of these, 10 plots have been set aside for schools up to Class 12, located across Sectors 17, 18, 20 and 22E.

The school plots vary between 8,000 and 14,100 square metres (sqms) in size, said officials.

“Five larger plots, ranging from 27,000 to 83,000 sqms, have been reserved for higher educational institutions, such as universities, medical colleges, engineering colleges, management institutes, sports colleges and integrated residential colleges. These are located in Sectors 17A, 13 and 22E, said Yeida’s officer on special duty Shailendra Bhatia.

“The total reserve prices for individual plots under the scheme range from around ₹13 crore for smaller school plots to nearly ₹105 crore for the largest university plots,” he added.

With the application process already commenced on July 1, the list of qualified applicants is to be published on August 28. The final allotment will be carried out through an e-auction scheduled for September 4.

Applicants can visit Yeida’s official website for detailed brochures, eligibility criteria and application guidelines.

Yeida is likely to come up with many other schemes of the plots meant for the residential, industrial, commercial and other businesses in the Yeida area, spread on 250,000 hectares. The authority is developing urban and industrial areas in six districts including Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras and Agra, falling along 165km Yamuna Expressway between Greater Noida and Agra.