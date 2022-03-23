15 human skulls found in a dump yard in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 15 human skulls and several skeletons were found in a dump yard in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday triggering alarm in the area, police said.

The skulls and skeletons were found in a gunny sack under a bridge at the Kalarahanga area under the Mancheswar police station limits in Bhubaneswar, said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Umashankar Dash. Police officials said that investigations were underway, but there was little clarity on where the remains originated from.

Mancheswar police station inspector-in-charge Sudhir Kumar Sahoo told HT that at around 12:30 pm, the police received a call about a ragpicker finding a gunny bag in the dumpyard under a bridge. “The ragpicker saw some skulls rolling out of the gunny bag and informed local people. Our team rushed to the spot on receipt of information and confiscated human remains. The skulls looked very old. Our assessment is some nearby hospitals may have dumped the remains from their morgues. As there are two major private hospitals near the place, we suspect someone from those hospitals may have dumped them. We would surely speak to the authorities of the two hospitals,” said Sahoo.

The Bhubaneswar DCP said the skulls and bones have been sent to the forensic science laboratory of AIIMS for scientific analysis to determine their ages.

The discovery of the skulls triggered panic in Kalarahanga, the northern part of Bhubaneswar that has just been added to the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation limits, which is primarily a residential area with several apartments in the vicinity.