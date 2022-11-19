2 arrested for raping minors in Tripura

Two men were arrested in Tripura for allegedly raping two minors in Khowai and Unakoti districts, police said on Saturday.

An 88-year-old man was held for allegedly raping his 7-year-old grandchild in Khowai district on Wednesday. The survivor’s mother lodged a case against the accused, the next day. The police arrested the accused and produced him before the court on Friday.

In another incident, an 18-year-old person was arrested on the charge of kidnapping, raping and marrying a 14-year-old girl at Pecharthal in Unakoti district. The arrest was made based on the girl’s father’s complaint on Thursday, and the next day, he was produced in the court.

Police booked him under charges of kidnapping, rape, sexual assault, abetting child marriage and others.

“Both the accused persons are currently in judicial custody for 14 days. Investigation of these cases are in progress,” said assistant inspector general, Jyotishman Das Chowdhury.

This is the fifth rape of minors recorded in the state in past one month.

Earlier on November 12, police arrested a 64-year-old man for allegedly raping his two-and-a-half-year-old neighbour girl at Kamalpur in Dhalai district.

Two gang-rape cases of minor girls were recorded in the last month where a 16 year-old-girl was allegedly gang-raped at Kumarghat in Unakoti district and another 13-year-old girl was gang-raped at Kalyanpur in Khowai district.