2 Panipat cops suspended after detainees clash in lockup

Taking a serious note of clash between two accused in police lockup, Panipat superintendent of police (SP) has suspended an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a constable for negligence of duty.

Police had detained Sushil Kumar and his uncle Balwan Singh after a clash over some land.

Police called them on March 31 to settle the dispute but the issue could not be sorted. Police locked them up at Panipat’s Sector 13/17 police station under Sections 107 and 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

In the wee hours of April 1, Balwan allegedly attacked Sushil with a stick while in lockup and injured him.

Police found Balwan unconscious and he was rushed to a private hospital. His condition is stated to be critical.

Panipat SP Shashank Kumar Sawan said that ASI Anoop Singh and constable Rakam Singh have been suspended for negligence of duty and probe has been ordered in the case.

Police have registered a case against Balwan under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and he was arrested.