200 international students vaccinated at Savitribai Phule Pune University

PUNE At least 200 international students were vaccinated on Thursday at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU).

The drive was an initiative by the International Centre at the SPPU, the Indian Council for Cultural relations, Pune, and World Organisation of Students and Youth. The students were given vaccine after booking an online slot.

The vaccine was administered at the SPPU health centre.

Murlidhar Mohol, mayor of Pune, during the vaccination programme, said that every educational institution in Pune will carry out vaccination for students.

Vijay Khare, director of the International Centre said that this vaccination drive will help students.

“This vaccination drive will be an excellent example of how efficient India is. International students will be ambassadors to put forth the word of how well we are handling the Covid situation,” said Khare.

Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor of SPPU, said that this is a first-of-its-kind initiative.

“We are aiming to inoculate foreign students to ensure their safety. This initiative is to ensure that we are able to give a safe environment to the students,” said Karmalkar.