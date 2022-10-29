23 new dengue cases reported in Prayagraj; count rises to 803

With 23 new cases of dengue found on Saturday, the total count of people affected by it this year in Prayagraj has risen to 803.

Health officials said 756 patients had recovered while 47 were still undergoing treatment.

However, the count this year was much below 1,299 cases that were reported in the district in 2021 or 1,121 cases found in 2019, they added.

Till now five deaths had been reported due to dengue, officials said.

Of the 47 active patients, 25 were under treatment at government healthcare centres as well as private hospitals and 22 others were being treated at their respective houses, said district malaria officer, Prayagraj AK Singh.

He said fogging and spraying of anti-larval medicines was being done in all the affected areas. He also appealed to people to take all preventive measures to curb further spread of the disease.

“Health teams are conducting door-to-door surveys in the sensitive pockets to find out if the locals have taken preventive measures to check the mosquito-borne viral disease,” Singh added.

The DMO said a total of 210 beds, including 25 beds each in Moti Lal Nehru (Colvin) Divisional Hospital, Dufferin Hospital and SRN Hospital along with 35 beds at Tej Bahadur Sapru (Beli) Hospital besides five beds each in the 20 CHCs, had been reserved for dengue patients. Besides, the fever helpdesk was also active in the district’s community health centres and urban primary health centres.