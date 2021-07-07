52-year-old woman, her son murdered in Delhi

New Delhi: A 52-year-old wife of an accountant in Indian Air Force (IAF) and their 27-year-old son were found murdered at their home in Raj Nagar Part 1 near Palam in southwest Delhi on Tuesday evening, police said.

A case of murder was registered at the Palam Village police station. The police are suspecting personal enmity as there were signs of a friendly entry into the house. Also, no valuables were found missing from the police, senior police officers associated with the investigation said.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said that at 7.08 pm, the police was informed about a double murder on the second floor of a building in Raj Nagar Part 1. A police team reached there and found Babita Verma and her son Gaurav inside the flat.

“Gaurav’s body was on the bed in a room while his mother was lying on the floor near its door. Both of them were attacked by a blunt object, probably a heavy dumbbell. Prima facie it appears that Gaurav was working on his laptop on a table when he was attacked. He may have tried to escape but was attacked again on the bed,” said a police officer, who did not want to be named.

Police said the crime came to light when Verma’s husband, Krishan Swaroop Sudhir returned home from office at Palam Air Force Station and found the main gate open. He went inside and found the bodies of his wife and son. Sudhir alerted his neighbours and one of them informed the police control room about the double murder.

Gaurav earlier worked in a computer manufacturing company in Hyderabad but was employed for the past one year. His mother was a housewife, the police said.

