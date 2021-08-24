63-year-old Assam music teacher arrested for molesting minor student

A 63-year-old music teacher has been arrested under the POCSO Act for allegedly molesting a 9-year-old student in Assam’s Silchar. The teacher was arrested after the mother of the victim lodged a complaint in Rongpur Police Patrol Post which operates under Silchar Sadar police station, officials said.

According to the mother, her child was molested for several days by the teacher at his home. The child was also threatened by the teacher not to speak about it with anybody at home.

“Suddenly my daughter refused to go to music class and when we pressurised her, she started crying. She was also crying while urinating recently. I talked to her and she opened up and informed me about the entire episode. We decided to lodge a complaint against the music teacher. But before that, we wanted to talk to the teacher who admitted his crime. He offered us money and asked to keep this a secret,” the mother said.

“We trusted the person because he is an aged man and also a music teacher. He not only physically assaulted my child but also traumatized her mentally by constantly threatening her. As a mother, I don’t want this to happen to any other child, we demand strong action against the person,” she added.

Officer in-charge of Rongpur Police Patrol Post, Barsha Borgohain, confirmed receiving an FIR lodged by the mother and immediately arrested the accused from his home. “This is a sensitive matter and we are investigating it thoroughly. The accused will be produced before the court tomorrow,” he said.

People privy to the development from the police department have informed that some other students have also alleged facing similar treatment from this music teacher but nobody has lodged an official complaint yet.