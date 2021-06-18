662 new Covid cases, eight deaths in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 662 new Covid cases and eight deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the health bulletin issued on Friday.

Of the total, 443 cases came from the Kashmir valley while 249 were from the Jammu division. Both divisions reported four deaths each. Officials said with 133 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections. The infections in other 19 districts remained below 100, with three districts —Shopian, Reasi and Samba—reporting cases in single digits.

Besides, 1,171 persons, including 633 from Kashmir and 548 from Jammu, also recovered from the infection on Friday, taking the active case count down to 10,094.

Since the outbreak last year, the UT has recorded 3,10,688 cases and 4,234 deaths. So far, 2, 96,630 persons have recovered from the infection and the UT’s current recovery rate stands at 95.5 %. The last time, the UT saw a recovery rate above 95% was on April 6.

From June 7, the UT’s daily toll has mostly remained below the 20-mark. During the peak of the second wave in May, the UT’s daily cases had gone up to 5,443 on May 7 while the highest single-day toll was seen on May 17 with 73 deaths.