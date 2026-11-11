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Aadhaar enrolment, update: Facilities available at 50 post offices in Prayagraj division

Residents of Prayagraj and Kaushambi can enroll or update Aadhaar at 50 post offices. Enrolment is free; update fees range from 75 to 125.

Updated on: Nov 11, 2026, 20:46:01 IST
By HT Correspondent, PRAYAGRAJ
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Residents of Prayagraj and Kaushambi districts can now get new Aadhaar cards and update existing ones at 50 post offices across the two districts, eliminating the need to travel long distances to access the services.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

The centres are operating daily under the guidelines of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), said senior superintendent of posts PC Tiwari.

New Aadhaar enrolment for eligible citizens is free of cost. However, a fee of 75 has been prescribed for demographic updates, including changes in name, date of birth, gender, address, mobile number and email ID.

For biometric updates, including changes to photographs, fingerprints and iris scans, applicants will have to pay 125, Tiwari said.

In Prayagraj district, the facility is available at several sub-post offices, including Atrampur, Baraut, Daraganj, Dhoomanganj, Handia, Naini, Phaphamau, Phulpur, Jhunsi, Subedarganj, Mauaima, Meja, Mutthiganj and Holagarh. The services are also available at the Prayagraj Head Post Office and Kachahari Head Post Office.

In Kaushambi district, Aadhaar centres are functioning at Sarai Akil, Karari and Sirathu post offices, among others.

The postal department has advised applicants seeking corrections in their Aadhaar details to carry the relevant original supporting documents when visiting the centres.

Tiwari said consumers facing any difficulty in accessing the services could lodge a complaint at the head post office.

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Home/Cities/Others/Aadhaar Enrolment, Update: Facilities Available At 50 Post Offices In Prayagraj Division
Home/Cities/Others/Aadhaar Enrolment, Update: Facilities Available At 50 Post Offices In Prayagraj Division
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