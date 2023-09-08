News / Cities / Others / Assam: Rhino horns, elephant tusks, tiger bones seized; five arrested

Assam: Rhino horns, elephant tusks, tiger bones seized; five arrested

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Sep 08, 2023 07:19 PM IST

In the last few months, the forest department in Assam has seized a huge cache of smuggled animal body parts in different operations across the state

Five suspected smugglers were held on Friday with rhino horns, elephant tusks, and tiger bones by the rangers and officials of the Manas National Park.

Rhino (File Photo)
Rhino (File Photo)

Rajen Choudhury, field director of the Park told HT that they detained five individuals along with the animal body parts and registered a case in this regard against them under the Wildlife Protection Act.

Choudhary said that the accused were taken to the police, who confessed during the interrogation that they were involved in the killing of two rhinos at the Manas National Park this year.

“They stayed inside the Park for six days and killed rhinos and other wildlife animals. They later sold the rhino horn,” an official said.

“All are residents of surrounding areas of the Park and we suspect that they killed these animals in the past few months. They were planning to sell the bones somewhere outside the state,” Choudhury said.

In the last few months, the forest department in Assam has seized a huge cache of smuggled animal body parts in different operations across the state. In the second week of August, four suspected poachers were arrested near the India-Bhutan border.

On August 17, Assam Police’s Special Task Force (STF) and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) arrested a mother-son duo of suspected traffickers of wildlife creatures from Assam and Meghalaya.

In April this year, three suspected poachers were arrested in Assam’s Barpeta with tiger skins and bones worth Rs.20 lakhs. They had allegedly killed the tiger in Manas Tiger Reserve and tried to sell it to smugglers in another state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out