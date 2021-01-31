IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Banquet owners want cap on number of guests to be lifted
HT Image
HT Image
others

Banquet owners want cap on number of guests to be lifted

New Delhi Banquet and tent house associations in the city have appealed to the Delhi government to increase the number of people allowed at gatherings from 50 to at least 200 or more, citing the fact that the Covid situation in the national capital has been brought under control for now
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:54 PM IST

New Delhi

Banquet and tent house associations in the city have appealed to the Delhi government to increase the number of people allowed at gatherings from 50 to at least 200 or more, citing the fact that the Covid situation in the national capital has been brought under control for now.

The banquet owners have said that their businesses have been severely affected due to the restrictions, which were imposed in November last year as the number of Covid-19 cases surged in the city.

In November last year, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had put a cap on the number of guests at weddings and other events at 50. This was done days after the Delhi government had allowed 200 people in social events.

As per the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Centre on Sunday, cinema halls have been allowed to function with 100% seating capacity, if they maintain adequate physical distance in auditoriums and common areas.

Members of various banquet associations recently met urban development and health minister Satyendar Jain iand appealed to him to look into their plight. Ramesh Dang, president of Community Welfare Banquet Association Delhi, said, “We have requested the state government to remove the cap on the number of guests now that the Centre has further eased its guidelines. Cinema halls have been allowed to operate on 100% capacity. We should also be allowed to do so too. The Covid situation in the city is now under control.”

Banquet and tent house owners say that they are bleeding money with Delhiites opting for outstation venues due to the restrictions. Puneesh Khanna, owner of Lavanya banquet on GT Karnal Road, said, “We are not getting many bookings as 50 guests is too less a number. We have lost around 65% of the business. It has become difficult to sustain.”

Banquet owners said that the industry has suffered huge losses due to the cap on number of guests.

Pankaj Shokeen, president of Delhi Tent house owners’ association, said, “The government must step in and help businesses now. The present restrictions has made it difficult for us to sustain our businesses. We have written to the chief minister and deputy chief minister in this regard.”

The Delhi government spokesperson could not be contacted for a comment on the issue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
According to the BJP, Usmani allegedly made defamatory remarks while addressing a gathering of 500 people at the second edition of the Elgar Parishad conclave. (Twitter)
According to the BJP, Usmani allegedly made defamatory remarks while addressing a gathering of 500 people at the second edition of the Elgar Parishad conclave. (Twitter)
others

Act against Sharjeel Usmani for defaming Hindu community: BJP to Maharashtra govt

By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:23 AM IST
State home minister Anil Deshmukh should take action against him, said BJP state unit president Keshav Upadhye
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Six arrested for illegally pocketing GST refunds

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:55 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested six people for faking business transactions of over 900 crore to illicitly gain GST refunds
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Delhi Congress resolution demands Rahul Gandhi as party chief

By Soumya Pillai
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:55 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Congress on Sunday passed a resolution, seeking the appointment of senior leader Rahul Gandhi as party president with immediate effect
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Delhi allows cinema halls to operate at full capacity, opens swimming pools

By Sweta Goswami
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:54 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday allowed cinema halls to operate at full capacity, while also permitting swimming pools to open for all
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

BJP trying to use Kejriwal’s popularity to garner support for farm laws: Sisodia

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:54 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi’s deputy chief minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Sunday threatened to take legal action against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for sharing a doctored video of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on a social media platform to claim that the CM praised the three farm laws
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Banquet owners want cap on number of guests to be lifted

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:54 PM IST
New Delhi Banquet and tent house associations in the city have appealed to the Delhi government to increase the number of people allowed at gatherings from 50 to at least 200 or more, citing the fact that the Covid situation in the national capital has been brought under control for now
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Journalist held for removing barricades at Singhu, sent to judicial custody

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:54 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi police on Sunday arrested freelance journalist Mandeep Punia for allegedly trying to remove barricades and obstructing officials on duty at the Singhu border
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Representational image) A study by HVS-Anarock suggests that fall in international tourists has severely affected Mumbai’s hotel industry. (AP)
(Representational image) A study by HVS-Anarock suggests that fall in international tourists has severely affected Mumbai’s hotel industry. (AP)
others

Hotels in Mumbai struggle to survive post Covid lockdown due to low occupancy

By Naresh Kamath
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:52 PM IST
Mumbai Six months after hotels in Mumbai were allowed to reopen, most of them are still struggling to stay afloat as they are running at approximately 40% occupancy
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

ASI files FIR in Red Fort violence, crime branch to probe the case

By Prawesh Lama
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:52 PM IST
New Delhi: At 12
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

The many similarities between probes into the Delhi riots, R-Day violence

By Prawesh Lama
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:52 PM IST
New Delhi: As part of its case that the violence that erupted during the tractor rally by protesting farmers on Republic Day was a “pre-planned conspiracy” and not a spontaneous outburst, Delhi Police’s special cell has started probing the role played by many farmers’ leaders in the agitation against three laws passed in September to open up agriculture
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PWD begins work on Ashram flyover extension, traffic snarls may worsen

By Ashish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:52 PM IST
New Delhi: Traffic snarls at Ashram Chowk, Delhi’s biggest choke point, are expected to further worsen with the Public Works Department (PWD) beginning construction work on its project to extend the Ashram flyover up to Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) flyway
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Farmers leaders take steps to ‘revive’ agitation

By Fareeha Iftikhar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:51 PM IST
New Delhi: Farmer groups leading the protests against the three contentious farm laws have taken several measures to keep the agitation going after the tractor parade on Republic Day ended in violence
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

30, including freelance journalist, arrested for violence at Singhu

By Richa Banka
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:50 PM IST
New Delhi: At least 30 people arrested in connection to the violence at Singhu border in connection to the farmer’s protest on Friday and an independent journalist who was taken in custody on Saturday from the same place for allegedly disrupting a public servant on duty, were sent to judicial custody, their lawyers said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Fresh fervour at Tikri, even as protesters keep watch for trouble

By Soumya Pillai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:48 PM IST
New Delhi: From early Sunday morning, dozens of tractors, trucks and buses lined up on the Haryana side of the Tikri border, unloading scores of supporters, mostly women, who came in to join the farmers protesting in the Capital
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Tenant thrashes residents in Tulip Orange society over parking

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:37 PM IST
Gurugram Badshahpur police on Sunday registered a complaint against 12 people, including a tenant of Tulip Orange Society, for allegedly thrashing three residents of the gated society in Sector 70 on Sunday evening
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP