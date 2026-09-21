Bara police take over investigation into rail signal tampering

The investigation into the alleged tampering of railway signals between Jasra and Madarha where signal lights were covered with black polythene has been transferred from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to the Bara police. An FIR was registered at the Bara police station on August 28, 2026, under Section 150 of the Railways Act, which pertains to “maliciously wrecking or attempting to wreck a train.” For representation only

The case was originally registered with the RPF under Sections 153 (endangering the safety of persons travelling by railway by willful act or omission) and 174 (obstructing the running of a train) of the Railways Act. Following the transfer, the Bara police are investigating the matter under Section 150, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years of imprisonment, railway officials confirmed on Saturday.

The three accused snake charmers Sangeet Nath, Mahil Nath and Rajan Nath were arrested by the RPF and sent to jail on August 25. They are currently lodged in Banda jail.

The incident was discovered on August 24, when railway authorities received reports of signal failure between Jasra and Madarha. An inspection revealed that signal lights at four locations (504A, 502A, 521A, and 519A) between kilometre markers 1329/26-28 and 1331/17-19 had been covered with black polythene. Investigations suggest the lights were obstructed to force trains to slow down, allowing the accused to target passengers for robbery.

Given the seriousness of the offence, the RPF’s Naini post transferred the case to the district police. Confirming the development, North Central Railway (NCR) chief public relations officer (CPRO) Dr Shivam Sharma stated that the Bara police are now investigating the tampering incident, the role of the accused, and other relevant details under the Railways Act.