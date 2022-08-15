Home / Cities / Others / Big demand: Tricolour makers busy completing orders in Prayagraj

Big demand: Tricolour makers busy completing orders in Prayagraj

Published on Aug 15, 2022 01:37 AM IST
Artisans making Tricolour in Prayagraj (HT photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Craftsmen and traders involved in making or selling the national flags are busy these days.

There is big demand for national flags in different areas of the city including markets in Chowk, Civil Lines, Katra, Atarsuiya, where flags of different sizes are being sold by vendors at roadside crossings and signals.

Many such families, into wood craft and residing by the roadside, mainly near Hindu hostel crossing and Parade Ground areas, are busy completing orders for national flag that they have received from different organisations and individuals.

These craftsmen said that for the first time, people are buying Tricolour in such big numbers.

“We have started receiving orders for making Tricolour, since past many days. During lockdown we suffered setbacks but after declaration of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, there is big demand for orders for national flag,” said Kailash, a wood craftsman.

Raju, another craftsman said while some of them were making Tricolour, others were making carving sticks out of bamboos and attaching them to the Tricolour, so that it could be installed at rooftops, balconies, shops etc,” he added.

Many manufacturers busy completing orders for national flag said several lakh Tricolour have been sold in Prayagraj during last two weeks.

Another craftsman, Vijendra said, “All seven members of my family are busy day and night in completing orders. Me and others have made good money during this Independence Day.”

Mohd Naseem, a trader in Chowk area said, “A big Tricolour, with a thick and long bamboo is sold for 300 to 400, medium one is available between 100 to 150 and small size Tricolour, with a small plastic stick is sold for 50. Other small flags and accessories like badge, paper cap, stickers etc are also available between 10 to 50.”

