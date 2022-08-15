Big demand: Tricolour makers busy completing orders in Prayagraj
Craftsmen and traders involved in making or selling the national flags are busy these days.
There is big demand for national flags in different areas of the city including markets in Chowk, Civil Lines, Katra, Atarsuiya, where flags of different sizes are being sold by vendors at roadside crossings and signals.
Many such families, into wood craft and residing by the roadside, mainly near Hindu hostel crossing and Parade Ground areas, are busy completing orders for national flag that they have received from different organisations and individuals.
These craftsmen said that for the first time, people are buying Tricolour in such big numbers.
“We have started receiving orders for making Tricolour, since past many days. During lockdown we suffered setbacks but after declaration of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, there is big demand for orders for national flag,” said Kailash, a wood craftsman.
Raju, another craftsman said while some of them were making Tricolour, others were making carving sticks out of bamboos and attaching them to the Tricolour, so that it could be installed at rooftops, balconies, shops etc,” he added.
Many manufacturers busy completing orders for national flag said several lakh Tricolour have been sold in Prayagraj during last two weeks.
Another craftsman, Vijendra said, “All seven members of my family are busy day and night in completing orders. Me and others have made good money during this Independence Day.”
Mohd Naseem, a trader in Chowk area said, “A big Tricolour, with a thick and long bamboo is sold for ₹300 to ₹400, medium one is available between ₹100 to ₹150 and small size Tricolour, with a small plastic stick is sold for ₹50. Other small flags and accessories like badge, paper cap, stickers etc are also available between ₹10 to ₹50.”
No ‘hello’, only 'Vande Mataram' for calls, Maharashtra officials told: Report
“We are entering the 76th year of Independence. We are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav (of Independence). Hence, I want officials to say 'Vande Mataram' over the phone instead of hellonewly-appointed Maharashtra cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwarwar announced, news agency PTI reported. He said a formal government order on the same will be out by August 18. The minister made the announcement in one of his first decisions, shortly after chief minister Eknath Shinde handed out portfolios in the state cabinet.
HP cabinet gives nod for setting up 76 model wellness centres
Himachal Pradesh cabinet has given the nod for setting up 76 model health wellness centres. The state cabinet met on Saturday evening wherein it decided to open patwar circle Spilo in Pooh tehsil of Kinnaur district to facilitate the people of the area. It also decided to create patwar circle Shikroha under Sadar Bilaspur tehsil. It gave its approval to create Kanungo circle Kelodhar under Chachiot tehsil of Mandi district.
HP apple growers dissatisfied with opening prices announced by Adani
Sanyukt Kisan Manch, an umbrella organisation of different farmers' unions, have rejected the prices announced by Adani Agri Fresh – a company that imports fruit. Sourced from farmers in Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir. The fruit supply chains in Himachal have announced a marginal increase in the opening price for A-grade premium apples for Rs 76 per kilogram against Rs 72 it offered last year.
Gunfight breaks out with terrorists in Rajouri
A gunfight erupted between militants and security forces in Kandra Hill area of Rajouri, officials said on Sunday. Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said, “Today, around 7.30pm, an operational contact was established by troops of Indian Army, Rashtriya Rifles and SOG with terrorists at Kandra Hill in Rajouri.” A senior police officer said that a team of police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Kandra Hill on a specific input.
Kashmir’s first multiplex set to open early next monthin Sonawar
Come September and film aficionados in Kashmir will be able to watch the latest movies on the big screen as the Valley's first multiplex is set to open in the Sonawar area here. The multiplex, being developed in collaboration with leading theatre chain INOX, will have three movie halls with a total capacity of 520 seats, its owner Vijay Dhar told PTI. It will house several food courts, where Dhar plans to promote local cuisine.
