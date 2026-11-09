Gorakhpur , Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday performed Govardhan Puja at the Gorakhnath Temple here and said more than 16 lakh destitute cattle were being housed in over 7,700 gaushalas across the state. CM performs Govardhan Puja, says UP has over 7,700 gaushalas housing 16 lakh stray cattle

Adityanath performed the rituals amid Vedic chants at the temple's cowshed, where he applied tilak on the foreheads of cows and cattle, adorned them with garlands and fed them jaggery and bananas, according to an official statement.

Extending Govardhan Puja greetings to the people of the state and cattle rearers, he said, "We must protect cows under all circumstances. At the same time, we must move forward in the direction of improving their breed and ensure that every cattle rearer progresses on the path of prosperity."

Interacting with reporters after the ceremony, the chief minister said the state government was implementing three schemes for cow protection and promotion.

"Under the first scheme, the government operates shelters for destitute cattle. Under the second, the Sahbhagita scheme, farmers taking care of cows from these shelters receive ₹1,500 per cow every month, with a provision to take up to four cows and receive up to ₹6,000 monthly," he said.

"Under the third scheme, undernourished families are provided a lactating cow from the shelters, along with ₹1,500 per month for its upkeep," he said.

The chief minister said the Animal Husbandry Department operates cow shelters in rural areas, while the Urban Development Department runs them as Kanha Upvan facilities in urban areas.

"The government's sole objective behind cow protection and promotion is to ensure that cows are not left on the roads. They should not damage farmers' crops. Instead, they should be cared for in a safe place and in a dignified manner," he said.

Describing the cow as the "soul of an agriculture- and cattle-based country like India", Adityanath appealed to people to follow the tradition of setting aside the first morsel of food for a cow and the last for a dog.

He also urged those unable to rear cattle to contribute to charitable gaushalas.

According to mythology, Govardhan Puja is celebrated to commemorate Lord Krishna lifting the Govardhan Hill to protect the people of Braj from torrential rain sent by Lord Indra.

It is also a festival celebrating nature, agriculture, cattle and the close relationship between human beings and the environment.

The chief minister also held a 'Janata Darshan' at the Gorakhnath temple premises and heard grievances of 125 people on Monday, according to another statement.

He personally met the complainants, received their applications and directed officials to ensure prompt, impartial and time-bound resolution of their problems.

"Do not worry. Government will ensure effective action on every problem," he told the people.

Adityanath instructed officials to resolve grievances sensitively and to the satisfaction of complainants.

Some people also sought financial assistance for medical treatment.

"No one's treatment will be allowed to stop due to lack of funds," he said, directing officials to promptly prepare medical estimates so that financial assistance could be released without delay.

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