Home / Cities / Others / CSMIA opens new valet services

CSMIA opens new valet services

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 08, 2023 01:02 AM IST

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has launched dedicated valet services at the Multi-Level Car Parking to ease parking experience for passengers.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has launched its dedicated valet services at the Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP).

HT Image
HT Image

The services has been introduced to ease the parking experience for all its passengers.

A team of exceptional valet attendants will ensure the vehicle is handled with the utmost care upon the passengers’ arrival at P10, Terminal 2.

The service can be availed by registering at the dedicated counter in front of Gate No. 3 and 6 for 300.

The valet service aims to save time for passengers by providing a quick and efficient parking solution.

The cars will be parked by trained, amiable, and uniformed valet drivers in a safe and secure allocated space.

The introduction of valet parking marks a significant milestone in the airport’s ongoing efforts to redefine excellence in customer service.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chhatrapati shivaji maharaj international airport
chhatrapati shivaji maharaj international airport
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out