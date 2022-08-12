Defections in Tripura hurt TMC’s expansion plans
Defections from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Tripura have dealt a blow to the attempts of West Bengal’s ruling party to make inroads into the state even as it has sought to project itself as an alternative to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) ahead of the 2023 assembly.
Baptu Chakraborty, a top functionary who left TMC and joined Congress along with his supporters, said Trinamool was only putting up an act of opposing the BJP while it was actually its B-team.
The defections came as TMC managed to secure just 2.86% of the total vote share in the assembly by-polls in June. The BJP won three of the four seats and Congress one.
TMC’s Tripura in-charge Rajib Banerjee denied claims that many of their party workers have joined the Congress and added Chakraborty left over his personal reasons. He said the claim of TMC’s being the BJP’s B-team was an excuse. Banerjee said they were in touch with many of the defectors over the possibility of bringing them back.
The TMC has formed committees including those related to women and scheduled castes in the state. The party’s youth wing plans a campaign from August 29 against unemployment and price hike of essential commodities.
TMC tried to expand its base in Tripura first in the late 1990s before it emerged as the main opponent of the erstwhile Left Front government with the defection of six Congress legislators in 2016.
A year later, the six switched over to the BJP and two of them are now in Congress. The TMC got 0.30% votes in the 2018 assembly polls, which rose to 16.39% in civic polls last year.
Congress leader Szarita Laitphlang said Congress is the lone party that can give a tough fight to the BJP in the 2023 polls.
BJP leader Nabendu Bhattacharya said TMC has tried several times to make its presence felt in Tripura. “We do not think they could have any political relevance. We are confident of winning the assembly polls for the second time.”
Writer S Bhattacharya said the arrests of TMC leaders in West Bengal could further hit the party’s prospects. “...the party has no acceptance among within the opposition camp...”
Seven die in latest ‘hooch tragedy’ in Saran
Seven persons died and two others were hospitalised in the last 24 hours in yet another suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar's Saran district, local officials said. The latest tragedy took place at Audha and Bhuwalpur villages under the jurisdiction of Marhaura and Garkha police stations, respectively. With this, the death toll in a series of hooch tragedies that has struck parts of Saran since August 3 late evening climbed to 18.
No PM ambitions, but will work for Oppn unity: Nitish
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday maintained he had no prime ministerial ambitions but said he was looking forward to play a “positive” role in forging opposition unity against the ruling NDA at the Centre. The JD(U) leader was also asked whether he would be going to Gujarat, the home turf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to campaign for the assembly elections scheduled later this year.
Crew members of Swiss yacht rescued in Alibag
It was probably the longest and most nerve-wracking wait for Captain Karuna Nidhan Pandey (52) and his four other crew members. They were awaiting help following a blast in their Swiss-made yacht, MS Porrima, amid rough seas and strong winds in the wee hours of Friday, 20 nautical miles off the Navgaon coast in Alibag Taluka. The crew members, however, were successfully rescued and airlifted by the Indian Coast Guard ship, Agrim, and a helicopter.
Weekend rush ups CNG demand, leaves long queues at pumps
Mumbai The long weekend rush exiting the city starting Thursday night impacted daily commuters on Friday morning as Compressed Natural Gas stations across Mumbai faced a shortage of supply. According to a statement released by Mahanagar Gas Limited, which provides CNG across the city, the vehicular traffic leaving the city for the upcoming long weekend pushed the demand for CNG. Nilesh Sable (49), a taxi driver plying in Sion added that post noon, the situation improved slightly.
Man loses ₹2.43L trying to book room in resort for family trip
Mumbai: The Borivali police station has registered a case after a 34-year-old local resident alleged that some unknown frauds cheated him to the tune of ₹2.43 lakh when he attempted to book a room at a resort in Mahabaleshwar for a family trip. The complainant, Pranav Nadkarni, a resident of New MHB Colony in Borivali, informed the police that he had finalised a resort and found out its contact number from the internet.
