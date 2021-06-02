For third wave, PGIMS-Rohtak plans to add 600 beds for children

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, is planning to set up 100 ICU beds, 400 oxygen beds and 100 general beds for children, in preparation for the anticipated third wave of the pandemic.

Addressing a press conference on the eve of the varsity’s foundation day, vice-chancellor (V-C) Dr OP Kalra said the hospital is gearing up to tackle the third wave in which, as per experts, children are likely to be the most affected.

“We have started working to set up 600 beds for children, out of which 400 are oxygen beds and 100 each are ICU and normal beds. Three bottling plants will be established at PGIMS by July 15,” V-C Kalra added.

The V-C said those who got themselves tested for Covid-19 can download their report from a website (www.covidhr.in) which was developed by a Rohtak-based NGO, Sewa Bharati.

“People can get their report by keying in their mobile phone number and SRF-ID on the website. The site will be updated daily between 8am to 9am. Reports of all patients who got tested since May 2 , 2021 are available here,” he added.