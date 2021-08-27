Former JJP Karnal dist chief joins Congress

Jannayak Janta Party’s (JJP) former Karnal district president Inderjit Singh Goraya on Thursday joined the Congress party.

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Kumari Selja welcomed Goraya and his supporters into the party fold.

Goraya had left the ruling JJP alleging negligence of the farmers by the BJP-led central and state governments amid ongoing farmers’ protest against the three controversial farm laws.

In an interaction with the media, Selja said Goraya and his supporters will be given due respect in Congress.

“Leaders of the ruling coalition are joining other parties, this is proof enough to show that there is an unrest against this government as these parties have lost faith of people ”, she added.

She said Goraya has shown faith in Congress. This will help give strength to the party in its fight for the common man, the poor, and farmers, she added.

Selja also slammed the Centre and BJP-led states for not taking steps to sort out farmers’ issues. The former Union minister also slammed the state for enacting laws to provide benefits to big corporate houses.

On the differences within Congress leaders, she said Congress is united and all leaders are taking the struggle of people forward.

She demanded a CBI investigation into the constable paper leak scam as she said state home minister Anil Vij is also demanding CBI probe.

Goraya said it’s an honour for him and his supporters that Selja herself visited Karnal to welcome them to the party.

Goraya, however, hesitated to make any comment on JJP and its leadership. He said he will work to strengthen Congress on the ground.