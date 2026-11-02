Four die by suicide in Agra, Mathura within 24 hours

: Four people, including an elderly couple and a woman constable, allegedly died by suicide in Agra and Mathura within 24 hours, police said on Sunday. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Vrindavan, Sandeep Kumar Singh said preliminary findings suggested that the man had died by suicide (For representation only)

In Agra, an elderly couple’s body was found hanging at their house in Shahganj area on Sunday. The incident came a day after a 30-year-old woman constable was found hanging at her government quarter in the Police Lines.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Loha Mandi circle, Gaurav Singh said police received information about the alleged suicide of the couple through Dial 112. The incident took place at Bar Wali Gali, under Shahganj police station limits. “Police reached the spot along with the field unit and spoke to people living in the neighbourhood. It was found that the couple, both in their sixties, were facing financial difficulties in meeting their daily needs and had taken this unfortunate step,” Singh said.

The man’s body was found hanging in his shop, while his wife was found hanging in a room of their house. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination and other legal formalities were being completed, the ACP said.

Earlier, on Saturday, a 30-year-old unmarried woman constable was found hanging at her government quarter in the Police Lines in Agra. She was posted at the ACP office and had been on leave for the past month. She had joined the police force in 2018. Meanwhile, in Vrindavan town of Mathura, a 67-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the 14th floor of a high-rise building in Rukmani Vihar on Sunday.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Vrindavan, Sandeep Kumar Singh said preliminary findings suggested that the man had died by suicide. He was living with his wife in the multi-storey building in Rukmani Vihar.